Oklahoma National Guard top officer pins second star

Story by Sgt. Reece Heck, Oklahoma National Guard

Photos by Sgt. 1st Class Mireille Merilice, Oklahoma National Guard

OKLAHOMA CITY – Family, friends and fellow service members gathered at the Oklahoma State Capitol to celebrate the promotion of Oklahoma’s adjutant general, the top military advisor to the Oklahoma governor and who commands the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard.

Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino pinned his second star, officially reaching the highest rank one can achieve within the Oklahoma National Guard.

State legislators and officials also attended the ceremony, including Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt who spoke to the crowd, citing Mancino’s unique career and dedication to serving the state of Oklahoma.

“He has a tremendous resume—the guy has done almost everything in his life,” Stitt said, referring to Mancino’s experience in education, tech and venture capitalism. “I’m just really proud to pin two stars on you and I’m glad for your leadership to the State of Oklahoma.”

Mancino comes from a lineage of service members in the Oklahoma Army National Guard. His father, Thomas P. Mancino, retired as a brigadier general from the Oklahoma Army National Guard after more than 40 years of service in the Oklahoma Army National Guard. His brother, Chris, also served.

During his promotion speech, Mancino thanked his family, leadership and peers for all their support and shared his excitement for the future.

“Without you being here and supporting me over the years, there’s no way I could have accomplished one-tenth of this,” Mancino said to his family. “I’m really excited for what the future holds for all of us.”

Mancino commissioned in 1992 through the Reserve Officer Training Corps at Oklahoma State University. In previous assignments, he served as the 90th Troop Command Commander and Oklahoma Army National Guard and Director of Information Technology. Mancino has commanded at the company, battalion and brigade levels. Prior to receiving his commission, Mancino served for six years as an enlisted Soldier.

Read Mancino’s full biography at https://ok.ng.mil/Leaders/Adjutant-General/.