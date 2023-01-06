OMMA Commercial Licensee Town Halls and Metrc Webinars

Take advantage of upcoming opportunities to engage with OMMA and Metrc with OMMA Commercial Licensee Town Halls Jan. 18-19 and Metrc Webinars Jan. 20.

OMMA Commercial Licensee Town Halls:

Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 18-19

Join us Jan. 18-19 for our Commercial Licensee Town Halls. OMMA Executive Director Adria Berry will discuss the current state of the agency and what is planned for 2023. During each event, there will also be an opportunity for commercial licensees and the general public to share feedback with OMMA ahead of the Oklahoma Legislature’s next session this February.

Registration is required and will be capped at 250 participants per session. However, you can still use the registration form to suggest topics and questions if the event is filled. The sessions will be recorded and posted to OMMA’s YouTube channel after the event at youtube.com/@ommaok. Attendees may bring pre-packaged, store-bought food and drinks. Metro Tech’s campuses are tobacco-free. Dates and times for individual sessions are below. If you plan to attend more than one session, you must register for each one individually. Dispensary Town Hall: 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18,Register: https://forms.office.com/g/nTiHb7XY6X Grower Town Hall: 8-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19,

Register: https://forms.office.com/g/Sp2Lk03hRX Processor Town Hall: 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19,

Register: https://forms.office.com/g/VWXLuBcjji

Location:

Metro Technology Centers Springlake Campus Business Conference Center (1900 Springlake Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73111)

Metrc Webinars: Friday, Jan. 20

Join us Friday, Jan. 20 for Metrc Webinars. The webinars will all cover plant waste disposal, harvest batch packages, production batch packages, test samples, transfer templates and more. Planned topics for each session are identical, so feel free to choose the time that is most convenient for you. These are optional webinars.

Webinar times are as stated below:

8:30-10 a.m.

10:30 a.m. to noon

1-2:30 p.m.

3-4:30 p.m.

To register, log in to your Metrc Learn account and go to the Learning Library (using the tab or link), then find the webinar you want. Set up your Metrc Learn account first if you haven’t already.