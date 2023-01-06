UPDATE: OSBI investigating early morning homicide in Idabel

OSBI investigating early morning homicide in Idabel

IDABEL, Okla. (December 31, 2022) – The Idabel Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) assist with a homicide investigation that occurred around 4:30 a.m. on December 31, 2022.

A fight between two teenagers in a group of teenagers took place at 2501 Southeast Washington Street in Idabel. One of the teens involved in the altercation was reported to have retrieved a long gun and fired off shots into the air. A group of teenagers then got into a truck and as they were leaving, the juvenile with the long gun fired into the truck striking three teens.

One teenager was killed. A second teenager was hit and is being treated at a Tyler, TX, hospital. A third teenager had a graze wound.

The suspect is in custody. Due to the fact all involved are minors, no names are being released at this time.

The investigation involves Native Americans and falls under the McGirt Supreme Court decision. The OSBI is working together with the FBI, Idabel Police Department and the Choctaw Nation. Once the investigation is complete, a report will be forwarded to the appropriate prosecuting attorney to file charges.