Clearview to celebrate Martin Luther King Day

The Town of Clearview is sponsoring an afternoon of celebrating the life and contributions of the Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. at the Clearview Main Street Community Center beginning at 2:00 p.m on January 16.

Dr. Donnie L. Nero Sr. is honored to serve as organizer and emcee of the program. The activities for the afternoon include “Nine Ways To Meaningfully Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day this Year” and a movie called “King: The Martin Luther King Jr. Story” staring Ossie Davis as MLK Jr.

In addition, to celebrate community service as King exhibited in his lifetime, organizers are asking attendees to bring items to donate to nursing homes as admission to the King movie.

During the afternoon snacks following the movie, volunteers will assemble care packages to deliver to nursing homes in Okemah and Weleetka. Suggested items include grip and elastic socks, lap blankets, soaps, house shoes, hair brushes and combs, toothbrushes and toothpaste, deodorants, puzzles, games, coloring books, etc. Please bring all new items, no used items accepted.