A memorial service for William Kenneth Taylor will be held Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Montesoma Indian Baptist Church of Okemah with Bro. Connie Hart officiating.

William Kenneth Taylor was born September 10, 1954 in Norman, Oklahoma to Cornelius Earnest Taylor and Mary Beth (Noon) Taylor. He passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 68.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Cornelius “Woody” Taylor, Jr.

Survivors include his son, Brandon Taylor of San Antonio, Texas; one brother, Charles Taylor and wife Carol of Okemah and three sisters, Debbie Taylor of Tulsa, Cheryl Hart and husband Connie of Stroud and Gwyn Taylor of Okmulgee.

Arrangements are being handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

