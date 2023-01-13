Patricia Mary Huff

Patricia Mary Huff, age 78, of Noble, Oklahoma, lost her battle with Alzheimer’s disease, with loving family members by her side on January 10, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents, P.M. and Afton Huff, as well as three ex-husbands. She is survived by her son, Eric Olesen; her daughter, Kristin Mood; and a foster son, Ron Cole. She had eight grandchildren, Ian, Wes, Sariah, Tanner, Kirstin, Hunter, Hawkins and Addison; and three great-grandchildren, Xavier, Oliver and Wrigley.

Born in Lubbock, Texas, but raised in Okemah, Oklahoma, Patricia often spoke fondly of her youth, her friends there and their many adventures. She was a graduate of The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, as well as the University of Oklahoma and Phoenix University.

Patricia was well read, quick witted, sharp tongued, a writer of poetry, and a collector of art. She had a strong entrepreneurial spirit, starting several large and small business ventures throughout her life. She worked as a Speech Pathologist, Realtor, home builder, financial planner, an educational facilitator and was a very successful sales manager. In her latter working years, she served the elderly and disabled to secure housing and find much needed services to make their lives easier.

Services will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4401 Maguire Rd, Noble, Oklahoma.

