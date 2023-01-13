Specialty Crop Grants Now Available

OKLAHOMA CITY – Funding opportunities to enhance the specialty crop industry within Oklahoma are now available through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. The program is made possible through the United States Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture Marketing Services. Eligible applicants include non-profits, local, state, and federal government entities, for-profit organizations, and colleges and universities.

To be eligible, projects must:

enhance the competitiveness of an Oklahoma specialty crop

show how the project impacts and produces measurable outcomes for the specialty crop industry, OR

show how the project impacts and produces measurable outcomes for the public

Applications that only benefit an individual grower or business are not eligible.

Projects involving the following specialty crops are eligible:

fruits

vegetables

tree nuts

culinary herbs and spices

nursery, floriculture, and horticulture crops

Proposals may be for, but not limited to research, promotion, marketing, nutrition, food safety and security, education, increased knowledge and consumption, improved efficiency and reduced costs of distribution systems, conservation, product development, food agricultural practices, good handling practices and good manufacturing practices.

Completed grant applications must be emailed as a word document to Jason.harvey@ag.ok.gov no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24 to be eligible for consideration.

For more information on the program, and to apply for a Specialty Crop Block Grant, visit https://ag.ok.gov/economic-development-and-agriculture-markets/.