Maurice Mims

Maurice (Moe) Mims, 84, was born on February 2, 1938 in Henryetta, Ok to Herman and Vera Mims. He took his last breath at home, surrounded by loved ones, on his beloved ranch in Pharoah, Ok on January 15, 2023.

Moe grew up in Henryetta, He graduated High School from St. Michaels Catholic Church in 1956. Once graduated, he worked at Anchor Glass Plant in Henryetta, but he had a passion for fast cars which took him on a life-long career of car sales. He owned a Mim’s Ford, Lincoln and Mercury dealership in Okemah, OK in the early 70’s. Eventually, he turned this love to used cars, opening business in Henryetta and Okemah.

He took a blank-canvas property filled with many possibilities and built and operated his ranch in Pharoah starting in 1963, where he found true joy in cattle ranching, bailing hay and building his home. Everyone who knew him knows he lived his life “LARGE” with no filter. He was honest, loyal and loved his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Vera Mims. Sister, Cleo Jones. Brothers, Charles and Calvin Mims and a grandson Ryan Bothell.

He is survived by his wife Rhonda Mims of the home

Son; Darren and wife Sonja Bothell of Broken Arrow

Daughters: Tammie Mims of Tulsa

Jaela and husband Jared Brownfield of Morris

Granddaughters: Laramie and husband Steven Bray of Pharoah; Blaire and husband Cole Frost of Tulsa; Laura Warning of Tulsa; Rikki and husband Corey Davis of Morris. Grandsons, Hunter Bothell of Tulsa; Duncan Warning of Tulsa. Great Grandchildren, Taylor, Cooper, Mason, Landry, Rory, Paityn and Kason.

Pallbearers will be: Darren Bothell, Hunter Bothell, Steven Bray, Jared Brownfield, Taylor Mims and Chris Elizondo.

Funeral service will be 10:00 am, Wednesday at the Dewar First Baptist Church with Rev. Ryan Wells, officiating. Interment will follow at the Westlawn Cemetery under the direction of the Rogers Funeral Home.