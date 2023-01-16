Notification of Walkaway:

Jesse Tointigh (DOC 849026)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Jesse Tointigh (DOC 849026), an inmate at Clara Waters Community Corrections Center (CWCCC) in Oklahoma City, has unlawfully walked away from the facility in which he was housed.

Inmate Tointigh walked away from CWCCC sometime around 9 p.m. on January 15. Upon confirmation of his absence, local police and area hospitals were notified and search efforts commenced.

Inmate Tointigh, 22, is serving multiple, concurrent, 5-year sentences for false personation, burglary III, felon carrying a firearm out of Custer Co. He is a Native American male with brown hair, brown eyes, standing 6 feet tall, and weighing 175 pounds. He has tattoos visible on the sides of his neck and along his collar line.

If you have seen Inmate Tointigh or know of his whereabouts, Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials urge you to call 911.