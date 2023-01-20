Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department Announces Request for Information , Open House Tours for State Parks Restaurants

Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department seeking information from all interested in providing food services to state parks

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department announced today it will release a Request for Information (RFI) to gather responses from all parties or suppliers interested in providing restaurant services at Oklahoma State Parks. The department will also host Open Houses at all six state parks with restaurant facilities, which will be open to the general public and all interested parties.

During the Open Houses, individuals will have the opportunity to tour restaurant facilities, ask questions regarding the RFI process and share ideas for the future of Oklahoma State Parks.

“My top priority since joining the agency has been to find a new partner or partners to restore our parks’ restaurant services,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OTRD Executive Director. “In order to make sure we are looking at all potential ideas and service options for our state park restaurants, we decided to use the RFI format. This allows us to gather ideas and questions from the public to understand how the state can best serve the communities that support the parks and offer full transparency to potential vendors so they can submit an informed bid on the RFP once the RFI closes.”

Following the close and review of RFI responses, the agency plans to release an RFP for state park restaurant operations.

The RFI is part of OTRD’s ongoing commitment to reopen restaurants at some of Oklahoma’s most visited state parks as soon as possible. The responses are being sought strictly for the purpose of gaining knowledge of services and applications available and should not be construed as an intent, commitment, or promise to acquire services, supplies, or solutions being offered. No contract will result from any response to this RFI.

RFI responses will be accepted until Friday, Feb. 10 at 4 p.m. CST.

For more information on the RFI and to access the online form, please visit OTRD.TravelOK.com/Solicitations.