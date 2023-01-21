SSC Participates in Southeast Oklahoma Legislative Tour

Seminole State College hosted area colleges at the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education’s Southeast Oklahoma Legislative Briefing at Pete’s Place in Krebs on January 12. SSC attended the event with a delegation of state legislators.

Chancellor Allison Garrett of the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education, met with the group of area legislators and friends of higher education to discuss the importance of higher education in improving the economy and business climate of the state.

Senator Grant Green (R-Wellston), State Representative Kevin Wallace (R-Wellson), State Representative Danny Williams (R-Seminole), Representative Dell Kerbs (R-Shawnee) and Representative Danny Sterling (R-Tecumseh) attended the event on behalf of SSC.

Others representing Seminole State College at the event were Hailey Wallace, President’s Leadership Class sophomore; Dalton Fowble, President’s Leadership Class freshman; Jacob Leslie, President’s Leadership Class freshman; Danielle Sullivan, Student Government Officer sophomore; SSC Board Chair Ryan Pitts; Regent Kim Hyden; SSC President Lana Reynolds; Director of Board Relations and Administrative Operations Mechell Downey and legislative consultant Karel Brewster with Brewster and Associates.

Danny Morgan and Larry Smith with the SSC Rural Business and Resources Center, along with SSC Educational Foundation Trustees Mark Schell, Andy Tucker, Jim Hardin, John Hargrave, Doug Humphries and David Wilson were also a part of the SSC delegation.

The event was attended by delegations representing Carl Albert State College, Connors State College, East Central University, Eastern Oklahoma State College, Seminole State College and Southeastern Oklahoma State University.