State Farm Makes Donation to SSC’s Laptop Loan Program

State Farm Insurance recently donated 25 laptops to Seminole State College’s laptop loan program. Seminole State Farm Agent and SSC Educational Foundation Trustee Darren Frederick identified the corporate grant program for the College and assisted with the application, resulting in the donation of the devices.

The laptop loan program, which launched in 2020, allows students to check out laptops on a semester-by-semester basis through the Boren Library on campus. The program has been popular with students as it removes a financial barrier and allows greater access for online coursework. To be eligible to receive a laptop, students must be enrolled in at least six credit hours. Students may recheck laptops for up to one calendar year if they are consistently enrolled in at least six hours. After the one-year point, students will be able to reapply for the program. All laptops are in good condition and include a charger.

“We are so thankful for the generosity demonstrated by State Farm. This partnership between a private business and our public institution will directly benefit our students. We appreciate Darren Frederick identifying the need and taking action to increase accessibility to technology on our campus,” SSC President Lana Reynolds said.

Any student in need of a device is encouraged to contact SSC Librarian Robin Tyler at r.tyler@sscok.edu or 405-382-9246.