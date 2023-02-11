Attend the First Ever Black History Day at the Capitol This Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY –The Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus is inviting all Oklahomans to come join the caucus in celebrating Oklahoma’s first Black History Day at the State Capitol on this Monday, February 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second floor rotunda.

“This inaugural celebration is special to me because Black History is Oklahoma History. This is the first time a day has been dedicated to learning and celebrating the contributions of African Americans to the economy, culture, and growth of our great state,” Black Caucus Chairman Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City said.

Rep. Lowe said everyone should come to the capitol to experience the history of African Americans in the state.

The keynote speaker will be Lt. General Stacey Hawkins, Commander for the Air Force Sustainment Center, Airforce Material Command at Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City, Oklahoma.

Both of Lt. Gen. Hawkins parents were educators and for 20 years his father was mayor of the town where Hawkins grew up.

“I have translated the service that my parents demonstrated when I observed them as a kid to my own service to country,” he said. “Patriotism and the love of country is what I’ve devoted the prime of my adult life to, and I’m very proud to have done so,” the Lt. Gen. added in an interview from October 2022.

“We will entertain with marching bands from Millwood High School and Star Spencer High School. We will see a stomp performance from the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity—one of the oldest intercollegiate historically African American fraternities in the United States and we will also hear spoken word performances by local artists and students,” said Rep. Lowe.

While they will most certainly put on a show, more importantly Oklahomans have a chance to engage with the history from people who have experienced it including Civil Rights Activist Marilyn Luper Hildreth, daughter of the late Oklahoma Civil Rights Leader Clara Luper.

Members of the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus include:

Rep. Jason Lowe, Esq. – Chairman

Rep. Monroe Nichols – Vice Chairman/Treasurer

Sen. George E. Young, Sr.

Sen. Kevin Matthews

Rep. Regina Goodwin

Rep. Ajay Pittman

Rep. Mauree Turner