Major Glen C. Davis

Major Glen C. Davis, a longtime resident of Paden, OK passed away surrounded by his loving family on February 6th, 2023, at the age of 90.

Glen was born on February 12th, 1932, north of Paden to Tony and Dovie Cobble Davis. Glen attended Midway & Grant Schools along with Little and Prairie Valley for one year and then Paden High School from 1946-1948 until after his sophomore year when at age 16 he was sent to Japan in 1949 on occupation duty until June 1950 (when Korean War began). On July 1st, 1950, he was sent to Korea. Glen served in the Korean and Vietnam wars.

Glen was dedicated to his service and served in the US Army for more than 20 years. He took on many roles throughout his Army career, such as, an Army Medic, Paratrooper, Artillery Aerial Observer, Special Intelligence Officer, and Death Notification Officer. Glen’s service in the US Army took him to duty stations, such as, Lawton, Alabama, Georgia, California, Germany, Japan, or spur of the moment adventures to the far reaches of the globe amassing Secondhand Lionesque stories. Part Rambo, part James Bond, and always our cussing, cantankerous curmudgeon with a cigar in one hand and armed with a razor-sharp wit, Glen had a chokehold on life and squeezed out the good stuff until the very end.

In August of 1969 he retired and moved back to “good old Paden”. After he hung up the dog tags, he took on the fulltime loving role of husband, dad, grandfather (Papa). He fought boredom with game shows such as Wheel-of-Fortune and was a contestant in 1990. Glen enjoyed traveling, hunting, and working various other jobs, such as Paden City Judge and was Program Director of the Boley State School for Boys. Glen received an Honorary Paden High School Diploma in November 2001. Glen enjoyed attending the activities of his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Glen was always up for an enjoyable time. He enjoyed dancing and hitting the casinos. He would travel on a whim to Las Vegas, NV or Tunica, MS without anyone knowing until he returned with his winnings, or you found a note taped to his front door that read, “Be back, when I get back, if I come back.” Glen lived a full life and spent the last few years content in his Paden home.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 43 years Dorothy Davis, infant daughter Dorthy Davis, brother Bill Davis, sisters Eulena Lyons and Juanita Chapman, and special friend Zelda Jordan.

Glen is survived by his daughter Shirley Davis of Prague, Oklahoma and son Glen Ray Davis of Hastings, Nebraska, granddaughter Tammy Bost and husband Jimmy of Seminole, grandson Michael Mlynek and wife Jennifer of Prague, great grandchildren Chad Bost and wife Lauren, Brett Bost and wife Kaylee, Taryn Bost, Josh Bost and wife Ayaka, great-great grandchildren Jayden Mlynek, Emmary Mlynek, Maryiah Mlynek, Channing Bost, Baker Bost, Leon Bost and Cameron Bost. Sister Pat and her husband Ronnie Booth of Eufaula and great friend (son) Steve Cheatwood and numerous other family and friends.