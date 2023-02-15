Johnny Austin Kidwell

Funeral services for Johnny Austin Kidwell will be Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery.

Johnny Austin Kidwell was born June 24, 1950 in Council Hill, Oklahoma. He passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma at the age of 72.

Johnny worked as a truck driver most of his life. He enjoyed going to church, visiting with friends and watching Okemah Football.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sandra Lee (Hammon) Kidwell; two brothers, Vincent and Leon and one sister.

He is survived by two sons, Travis Kidwell of Fresno, California and Jeremy Kidwell of Fresno; three step-sons, Russell Pitts of Carson City, Nevada, Allen Pitts of Phoenix, Arizona and Shaw Pitts of Independence, Oklahoma and one brother, Billy Kidwell of Henryetta.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma