INDIAN BROTHERHOOD GANG MEMBER SENTENCED FOR MURDER

WASHINGTON – An enrolled member of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma and member of the Indian Brotherhood (IBH), a prison-based gang active in Oklahoma, was sentenced today to 210 months imprisonment for his role in a homicide that took place in 2015 within Indian country in Oklahoma. On March 9, 2022, John Douglas Knight, 43, of Seminole, Oklahoma, pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder in Indian Country for the 2015 murder of Scotty Candler. According to court documents, in May 2015, Knight and another man received orders from the IBH to question Scotty Candler about a prior homicide. Candler actually had no involvement with the prior homicide. Knight and another individual went to Candler’s residence carrying firearms with the purpose of questioning and assaulting Candler. Knight knocked on Candler’s door. Candler opened the door to his residence and his two dogs ran out. According to the other man and a third man who drove the getaway car but did not observe the killing, John Knight then went into the residence and shot Candler once in the head, killing him. After killing Candler, John Knight and the other man ran from the location and disposed of the firearms before they were picked up. Knight was sentenced by District Judge John F. Heil, III of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma to 210 months imprisonment. Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr., of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division,United States Attorney Christopher J. Wilson of the Eastern District of Oklahoma, Assistant Director Luis Quesada of the FBI’s Investigative Division, and Special Agent in Charge Edward Gray of the FBI’s Oklahoma City Field Office made the announcement. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. Trial Attorneys Rami Badawy and Brian Morgan of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Zach Parsons of the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case.