OKMULGEE COUNTY MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO DOUBLE HOMICIDE IN INDIAN COUNTRY

MUSKOGEE, OKLAHOMA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that Austin Dean McMahan, age 24, of Okmulgee, Oklahoma entered a guilty plea to an Information charging him with two counts of Murder in Indian Country – Second Degree, punishable by up to life imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000.00, or both.

The Information alleged that on or about April 7, 2020, the defendant unlawfully, with malice aforethought, shot and killed two victims. During the plea hearing, the defendant admitted that he picked up a handgun and unlawfully shot the first victim in her head and then shot the second victim numerous times throughout his body. The defendant committed these murders while in their home in Okmulgee, Oklahoma.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because the Defendant is a member of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred in Okmulgee County, within the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Okmulgee Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Honorable Jason A. Robertson, U.S. Magistrate Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, in Muskogee, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.

Assistant United States Attorney Casey Richmond and Department of Justice Criminal Division Organized Crime and Gang Section Trial Attorney Cesar Rivera-Giraud represented the United States.