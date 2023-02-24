Funeral services for Lahnie Jean Hinkle will be held Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Okemah with Bro. Bobby Green officiating.

Lahnie Jean Hinkle was born June 30, 2016 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Jacob Ryan Hinkle and Desarae Dawn (Hawkins) Hinkle. She passed away Monday, February 20, 2023 in Okemah at the age of 6.

Lahnie was a special girl who always a smile and a huge hug for anyone. She absolutely “lit up the room”. Lahnie loved playing with her barbies, dressing up and putting on makeup, singing and dancing and riding her bike. She loved the color pink, loved her friends at school and most of all she loved being a sister and adored her family. She will be terribly missed by all she touched in life.

Survivors include her parents; Jacob and Desarae Hinkle of Okemah; two brothers, Hunter and Brettlee; three sisters, Brooklyn Hinkle, Payzlee McCarroll and Gracie Hinkle; grandparents; Deanna and Kevin Hinkle of Okemah, Robby Hawkins of Schulter and Kristina and Reggie Stanton of Hoffman; great-grandparents, Shirley Robertson of Schulter, Darrell Coston of Okemah and Dewayne and Pat Swayze of Okemah and great-great-grandmother, Evalyn Herring of Okemah and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Seth Bailey, Tanner Hinds, William Fish, David Swayze, Justin White and James Fish.

Honorary bearers include Andrew Bray, Lee Vick, J.R. Murphy and Talon Hinds.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

Lahnie’s family would like for everyone in attendance to “Wear Pink for Lahnie”!!

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.