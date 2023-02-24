Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department Announces Opening of New Tiny Cabins at Beavers Bend State Park

Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department A nnounces O pening of N ew Tiny Cabins at Beavers Bend State Park OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department announced today that 12 new tiny cabins in Beavers Bend State Park in Broken Bow are now open to the public. Alongside the Mountain Fork River, the new Riverside Retreat cabins are great for year-round use and add to the existing lodging opportunities in parks statewide. The riverside cabins are equipped with a full kitchen, sleep up to six guests and offer a comfortable and relaxing chance to escape and unwind. “Beavers Bend State Park is one of Oklahoma’s top tourist destinations, attracting both residents and visitors from surrounding states,” said OTRD Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “The new tiny cabins are just one example of the department’s commitment to drive tourism to Oklahoma and to continue offering unique, exceptional experiences across the state.” The addition of these cabins helps meet the high demand for lodging in the park, which saw over 845,000 visitor days in 2021, generating more than $5 million in state and local taxes. Reservations are open for individuals and groups, and the nearby Riverside Community Building offers an event space and full kitchen. Outdoor amenities include a common area with a fire pit, picnic tables and grills closer to the river. Beavers Bend State Park is located along the Broken Bow Lake and Mountain Fork River in southeastern Oklahoma. The state park is a prime vacation destination with a wide range of recreational activities such as hiking, boating, fishing, river float trips and horseback riding. For more information or to reserve a cabin at Beaver Bend State Park, visit TravelOK.com/BeaversBend. 12 new tiny cabins overlooking the Mountain Fork River are available to book at Beavers Bend State Park. Photo by Lori Duckworth, Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department. Each unit has a bathroom with a full kitchen, which includes a refrigerator, electric stovetop, coffee maker and microwave. Photo by Lori Duckworth, Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department. The cabins can accommodate up to six guests each, with one king-sized bed, a bunk bed and a queen pull-out couch. An ADA-compliant cabin without bunk beds is also available. Photo by Lori Duckworth, Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department.