ECU closed for Spring Break from March 13-17

ADA – The East Central University campus and offices will close for Spring Break from March 13-17. The campus reopens at 8 a.m. Monday, March 20.

ECU’s Linscheid Library will close throughout Spring Break, but will reopen Sunday, March 19, from 4-8 p.m. and will resume normal hours the following day when the campus reopens.

The Tommy Hewett M.D. Wellness Center will close Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12, but will be open Monday-Friday, March 13-17, from 8 a.m. to noon, and closed on Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19. Normal hours will resume Monday, March 20.