VOTER REGISTRATION DEADLINE

Friday, March 10 is the last day to apply for voter registration according to Okfuskee County Election Board Secretary Eric M. Swinford. This deadline applies to those who reside within the boundaries of the City of Okemah and wish to become eligible voters for the upcoming Municipal Election that will be held on April 4, 2023.

United States Citizens, residents of Oklahoma and those residing within the boundaries of the city must apply by 5 p.m. Friday. Applications mailed to the County Election Board must be postmarked no later than midnight on Friday, March 10, 2023. Any voter registration application received after this deadline will be processed after the election.

If you have any questions, please call the Okfuskee County Election Board at 918-623-0105. Office hours are Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.