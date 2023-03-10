Lucas Looks Forward to Bringing Regulatory Clarity to Digital Asset Arena 

Click here to watch Lucas’ Q&A.

Lucas on the CFTC’s spot-market authority

“Since the CFTC was first established through the Commodity Futures Trading Commission Act of 1974, the Agency has been a principles-based regulator. This flexible, principles-based approach is foundational to the CFTC’s regulatory framework, which enables it to be an innovative and proactive regulator.

“With that said, the jurisdiction for spot-market authority deserves a robust conversation around what is best for investors, consumers, and even the agencies.”