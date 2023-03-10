ODOC intelligence leads to hundreds of arrests, seizures as part of multi-agency investigation
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) announces the results of a long-term investigation into criminal activity coordinated from within its facilities through the use of contraband cell phones. The investigation fueled by this intelligence included local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies involved in the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF).
“Contraband is a public safety issue, and deploying all available resources to combat it must be a fundamental part of this agency’s mission,” said ODOC Communications Chief Josh Ward. “Impactful investigations like this one cannot happen without the valuable intelligence gathered by our agents every day. The results protect not only the public, but also our staff and the inmates in our custody.”
During the course of the investigation, ODOC intelligence identified drug-trafficking operations tied to the Irish Mob, United Aryan Brotherhood, and Southside Locos—all documented security threat groups (STGs) with members inside ODOC facilities.
In all, the investigation led to four separate cases. Arrests stemming from the investigation began in April 2022, and continued into January 2023. According to the Department of Justice, those four cases produced: