ODOC intelligence leads to hundreds of arrests, seizures as part of multi-agency investigation The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) announces the results of a long-term investigation into criminal activity coordinated from within its facilities through the use of contraband cell phones. The investigation fueled by this intelligence included local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies involved in the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF). “Contraband is a public safety issue, and deploying all available resources to combat it must be a fundamental part of this agency’s mission,” said ODOC Communications Chief Josh Ward. “Impactful investigations like this one cannot happen without the valuable intelligence gathered by our agents every day. The results protect not only the public, but also our staff and the inmates in our custody.” During the course of the investigation, ODOC intelligence identified drug-trafficking operations tied to the Irish Mob, United Aryan Brotherhood, and Southside Locos—all documented security threat groups (STGs) with members inside ODOC facilities. In all, the investigation led to four separate cases. Arrests stemming from the investigation began in April 2022, and continued into January 2023. According to the Department of Justice, those four cases produced: 275 defendants convicted, including multiple defendants who either ordered or participated in acts of violence, including witness retaliation, witness tampering, shootings, kidnappings, and death threats against prosecutors; 30 of the defendants were incarcerates in ODOC facilities directing violent drug-trafficking networks through the use of contraband cell phones

4 county- and state-level corrections workers prosecuted for crimes including conspiracy to distribute drugs inside correctional facilities, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and conspiring to launder drug money

1,061 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine seized

393 firearms seized

$1.335 million in cash seized