Fatality Collision in Creek County

Fatality collision occurred on 03/08/2023 at approximately 1540 hours on 161ST W Ave approximately ¼ mile north of 101stSt S approximately ¾ mile South of Sapulpa, OK in Creek County.

Vehicle-1: 2013 Ford Focus driven by Juvenile male (Name Withheld), white male, age 16, of Sapulpa, OK. Transported by Creek County EMS to St John Hospital in Tulsa, OK. Admitted in critical condition with Head, Trunk internal, and Trunk external injuries.

Passenger-1: Juvenile male (Name Withheld), white male, age 15, of Sapulpa, OK. Pronounced deceased at the scene by Creek County EMS.

Passenger-2: Juvenile male (Name Withheld), white male, age 15, of Sapulpa, OK. Pronounced deceased at the scene by Creek County EMS.

Passenger-3: Juvenile female (Name Withheld), white female, age 17, of Sapulpa, OK. Pronounced deceased at the scene by Creek County EMS.

What Happened: Under investigation.

Condition of Driver Under investigation

Cause of Collision: Under investigation

Weather: Cloudy

Roadway: Dry

Seatbelt: Under investigation

Airbags: Equipped, did deploy

Pinned: Driver For an unknown amount of time

Ejected: Passengers were ejected

Investigated by Trooper Jared Sharp #621 of the Traffic Homicide Unit. Assisted by Trooper Denver Lee#461 of the Creek/ Okmulgee County Detachment of Troop B, Trooper Justin Garrison #730 of the Pawnee/ Osage County Detachment of Troop K, Trooper Vince Curtis #854 of the Tulsa County Detachment of Troop B, Trooper Cody Beaver of the Creek Turnpike Detachment, Lt Mark Southall #81 of Troop B, and LT Aaron Riggs #150 of Troop B. Also assisted by Creek County Sheriff’s Office, Creek County EMS, and Sapulpa Fire Department.

“This report is based on the trooper’s investigation of this collision. It may contain the opinion of the trooper.”

Auth: Trooper Jared Sharp #621

OHP Northeast Region Communications Center ECO Bryant