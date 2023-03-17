William “Bill” Ora Walker

Mr. Walker was born November 7, 1927 in Okfuskee, Oklahoma to Marion Ora and Nancy Alice (Burklin) Walker. He passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at his home in Del City, Oklahoma at the age of 95.

Mr. Walker was a longtime resident of Okfuskee County and a graduate of Okfuskee School and later Okmulgee Tech. He served his county in the army for 2 years and started working at Tinker Air Force base in electronic testing. He retired after 28 years and 4 months. After retirement he enjoyed returning to work on the family farm in Okfuskee.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Daniel, Harold and Jerry Walker and three sisters, Maxine Walker, Marie Mulliniks and Louise Walker.

Survivors include his brother, James Calvin Walker and wife Lula of Morris, Oklahoma and one sister, Retha May Baldridge and husband Arvil of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma..

Serving as active pallbearers will be David Walker, Daniel Walker, Robert Walker, Steve Walker, Gary McCollum, Jr. Cody Baldridge, Dakota Baldridge and Steve Grow.

Honorary bearers include Roger Walker, Darrell Walker, Gallen Walker and Aaron and Alan Baldridge.