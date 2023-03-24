Funeral services for Jeffrey Dean Fisher will be held Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah with Nancy Dodson officiating.

Jeffrey Dean Fisher was born December 20, 1953 in Claremore, Oklahoma to Frank James Fisher and Caroline (Chaffin) Fisher. He passed away March 18, 2023 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 69.

Jeffrey was a resident of the Okemah area most all of his life. He worked for man years as a driller and other jobs in the oilfields. He was a skilled mechanic who enjoyed drawing, collecting cars and hot rods, watching westerns, fishing and “going fast”.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, James, Larry and Lonnie Fisher and his wife, Patricia Fisher.

Survivors include four sons, Shane Fisher and Pamela Caywood of Sapulpa; Adam Davenport and wife April of Okemah; Destin Langwell of Texas and Danny Davenport of Okemah; three daughters, Hiedi Lake and husband Mike of Vinita, Melissia Fisher of Vinita and Leslie Bolton and husband Thomas of Oklahoma City; two brothers, Dan Fisher of Hartshorne and Troy Fisher of Okemah; two sisters, Connie Harrison of Pine Bluff, Arkansas and Verna Watts of Muskogee; 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.