Hi, Arts Advocates and Organizations!

Several of you may have heard about this amazing event already.

Arts & Culture Day at the Capitol is always important, but it matters more than ever this year.

We still want the governor and legislature to approve ARPA funding for our organizations in this legislative session and increase public funding for the arts in general.

The most important opportunity we’ll have to show the power and impact of our sector is on Arts Day at the Capitol. Here are the details:

Tuesday, April 18, 2023

8:30am – 1:00pm | 2nd Floor Rotunda

• 8:00-8:30am: Table Set Up

• 8:00-10:00am: Networking / Starbucks coffee / hot cocoa / cookies

• 9:00am: Kickoff and Opening/Welcome

• 9:45-10:00: Group Photo

• 10:00am-12:00pm: Artist performances

• 10:00am-1:00pm: Advocacy Visits with Legislators

The most critical time for us to be present is from 9:00 a.m.-noon.

Click the button below to register and please share this invitation with your board, volunteers, and other arts friends.