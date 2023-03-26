Funeral services for Helen Louise Gouge will be held Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Hanna Indian Community Center. Interment will follow at the Gouge Family Cemetery of Hanna. Wake services will be Monday, 7:00 PM also at the community center.

Helen Louise Gouge was born November 19, 1947 in McIntosh County near Dustin, Oklahoma to Albert and Sallie Gouge. She passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma at the age of 75.

Mrs. Gouge was a resident of Wetumka, Oklahoma and was a retired home health care worker and phlebotomist.

She is preceded in death by her parents; 6 brothers and 5 sisters.

Survivors include her son, Charles Allen Harley and wife Millie of Wetumka and two sisters, Evelyn Wood of Okmulgee and Tina Gouge of Humble, Texas.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Leonard Gouge, Timmy Gouge, Samuel Harley, Travis Gouge, Matthew Harley and Josh Harley.

Mrs. Gouge’s nephews and grandsons will be serving as honorary pallbearers.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Wetumka and officiated by Phillip Harjo.

Please direct flower orders to Flowers on Main in Okmulgee, Oklahoma (918)-752-5834.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.