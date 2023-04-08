Dorothy Jean Cooper-Green

Dorothy Jean Cooper-Green was born November 29, 1936 in Okemah, Oklahoma, one of six children to Cranford Bailey and Callie Irene (Franks) Cooper. She entered into rest on April 4, 2023 in Joplin, Missouri, at the age of 86. Dorothy graduated from Okemah High School and worked as an accountant for NW Airlines – Delta Airlines, where she retired. In the early 1990’s, she relocated to Neosho from form Burnsville, Minnesota. Dorothy was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed watching the activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, reading and watching Hallmark Movies. She had a great sense of humor and she was a great lady who will be missed by all. On July 3, 1966 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dorothy and James Odie Green were united in marriage and he preceded her in death on May 7, 2014. She is survived by two children, Tina Wilson and husband, Mike of Neosho and James Green of Bloomington, Minnesota; three grandchildren, Shannon Kleiboeker and husband, Jared of Wentworth, Kimberly Grewe and husband, Brandon of Cumberland, Wisconsin and Scott Wilson and wife, Jenna of Miller, Missouri and six great grandchildren, Colton, Cobie, Kason, Kimber, Brynn and Eli. In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by five siblings.

There are no services planned at this time. Cremation arrangements provided by Clark Funeral Homes.

Online condolences may be posted at www.clarkfuneralhomes.com