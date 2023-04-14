Funeral services for Edna Sue Neal will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Victory Christian Center in Okemah with Pastor Mike Neal officiating.

Edna Sue Neal was born on September 15, 1941, in Fox, Arkansas, to Ed and Lottie Ackerman. She went home to be with her maker, Jesus Christ, on April 11, 2023.

Sue, as many called her, grew up in the rural area of Okemah. She continued to call Okemah home for her entire life. Sue met Roy Lee Neal and the two wed on July 20, 1958. This union brought three sons into this world, Michael Lee Neal, Terry Wayne Neal and Donald Gene Neal. Sue was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked a combined 28 years as a dietary manager for both local nursing homes in Okemah. She would also work long hard hours in the hay field during the summer with her husband and sons. Sue enjoyed playing dominoes, especially when the family would gather and play moon for hours, fishing and watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports. Baseball was always her favorite. Sue always made her home open to her family. She would cook wonderful meals for them. She was famous for her fried potatoes, homemade donuts and cinnamon rolls, and chocolate gravy in her grandkids’ eyes! She enjoyed playing basketball with her family, her grandkids would tease her and tell her she has the “Larry Bird” shot. She will be deeply missed but her memories will live on through those she held dear to her.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Roy; wonderful son, Donald and brother, Charles Ackerman.

Those left to cherish her memory are son, Mike Neal and wife Linda; son, Terry Neal and wife Sheila; her grandchildren, Karrie Neal, Melissa Farris (David), Roy Neal (Crystal), Terri Maddox (Anthoney), Brandi Root (Ryan), Rachel Goff (Brad), Krystle Neal (Bryant), Amber Goodson (Cole), Rebecca Swayze (Jerad), Dystany Neal (Jason); her great-grandchildren, Keeleigh, Joseph, Lexi, Addison, Jesica, Kelsie, Tianna, Paige, Addy, Hana, Cavan, Breanna, Myah, Haven, Asher, Ty, Riley, Easton, Trae, Darrius, La’Darious, Laron, Davin, Kaidence, Eden, Camron, Skylar, Brandon, Dillion, Makynlee, Braylee, Haizel and one great-great-grandchild on the way; her brother, Jerry Ackerman and wife Susan; daughter in law, Rhonda Jones and a host of nieces, nephews and friends

Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph Farris, Cavan Whitson, Haven Dennis, Asher Dennis, Trae Woods, Darrius Woods and Camron Swayze.

Honorary bearers include Anthoney Maddox and David Farris.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.