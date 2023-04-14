Jerry Lee Guinn was born July 17, 1940 in Hanna, Oklahoma to James Emerson Guinn and Minnie Ozine (Teem) Guinn. He passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023 in Muskogee, Oklahoma at the age of 82.

Jerry was a resident of the Okemah area most all of his life and current resident of Okmulgee. He was a retired truck driver who enjoyed fishing, quail hunting and playing guitar. On September 2, 1959, in Amarillo, Texas, he married Carolyn Sue Waddell; she later preceded him in death on September 28, 1994. On December 18, 2013 Jerry married Christine (Etter) Guinn. Jerry also proudly enlisted in the United States Army in April of 1958.

Also preceding him in death were his parents; two daughters, Deborah Kay Walker and Gwendolyn Sue Abbott; 6 brothers, John, Howard, James, Ronnie, Noah and Gene Austin Guinn and 2 sisters, Letha Bell Scrimshire and Georgia Lou Guinn.

Survivors include his wife, Christine Guinn of Okmulgee; two daughters, Angela Shandy and husband Mark of Okemah and Sandra Payne and husband Dwayne of Midwest City; 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

