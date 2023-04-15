Funeral services for Marcus Barry Scott will be held Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Salt Creek Indian Baptist Church of Wetumka. Interment will follow at the Salt Creek Church Cemetery. Wake services will be Monday, April 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM also at the Salt Creek Church.

Marcus Barry Scott was born October 17, 1958 in Okemah, Oklahoma to Rev. Mose Scott and Elouise (Tiger) Scott. He passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at his home in Oklahoma City at the age of 64.

Marcus was a graduate of the Sante Fe Art Institute in Sante Fe, New Mexico and also studied art at Oklahoma City University. He was a very gifted artist even at a very early age. The owner of Mittie Cooper Art Gallery in Oklahoma City noticed his art and was big supporter of it; having Marcus manage the art gallery in Oklahoma City. Marcus had previously been selected to do artwork on the program for the Americas First Lady Luncheon in Washington DC while Laura Bush was first lady. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and all athletics. In 1984, at the Salt Creek Indian Baptist Church, he was baptized by his father, Rev. Mose Scott. Marcus also enjoyed learning traditional Creek language and also playing guitar. He was a very giving person having said “be willing to help others without expecting anything in return”.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, George Scott.

Survivors include three brothers, Alan Scott of Wewoka, Curtis Scott and wife Gay of Tulsa and Elliott Scott and wife Michelle of Yukon; three sisters, Gwen Espinosa and husband Sesar of Oklahoma City, Rose Harjo and husband Adam of Glenpool and Julie Sharp and husband Dug of Okemah; 16 nieces and nephews; 19 great-nieces and nephews and one great-great-nephew whom he loved and supported very much.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Dug Sharp, Sesar Espinosa, Ryan Morrow, Travis Scott, Frank Coachman, Reuben Culley and Adam Harjo.

Honorary bearers will be nephews and great-nephews.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. Marvin Lowe and Rev. Eugene Whitlow.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.