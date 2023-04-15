Funeral services for Mike Eugene Willis will be held Monday, April 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the First Assembly of God Church of Okemah, 1700 W. Broadway, Okemah, OK. Interment will follow at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Mike Eugene Willis was born October 21, 1958 to Albert Glen Willis and Alta Imogene (Moore) Willis. He passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at his home in Okmulgee, Oklahoma at the age of 64.

Mike was a longtime resident of Okmulgee. He was a 1976 graduate of Okemah High School and later received a degree in electronics from OSU Tech in Okmulgee. On March 3, 1990, in Muskogee, Oklahoma, he married Tina Maria Moore. Mike owned and operated the Willis Agency of Okmulgee/Henryetta for many years, dealing with real estate and insurance. He enjoyed watching fireworks, working with model and radio-controlled airplanes and cars, watching old westerns and action movies and was an avid OU fan. When Mike was in his healthy years he was active in Church, having served as deacon, and as a sound technician, he also served in the choir and praise team. Recently he was attending the First Assembly of God in Muskogee, OK. Mike loved his family dearly and especially his daughter, Bethany.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved miniature schnauzer, Roscoe, he is also preceded in death by Brother-in-law Fred Carson.

Survivors include his wife, Tina Willis of the home; his daughter, Bethany Willis of Okmulgee; two brothers, Dewayne Willis and wife Lori of Jenks and Gary Willis of Paris, Texas and four sisters, Patsy McCracken of Crowder, Oklahoma, Sharon Spriggs of Texas, Rhea McGehee and husband Bill of Okemah and Marilyn Carson of Okemah.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma and officiated by Dr. Steve Rose.