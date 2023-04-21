Kenneth Eugene Lucas Jr.
Kenneth Eugene Lucas grew up in Oklahoma City. He worked as a mechanic enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching action movies, country music and loved making breakfast for his kids.
He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Eugene Lucas, Sr., his step-father, Marvin Powers and one brother, Bobby Lucas.
Survivors include his mother, Betty Jo Powers of Enid, Oklahoma; three sons, Gerald Tyler Blake Lucas of Edmond, Zechariah Lucas of Coyle, Oklahoma and Weston Garroutte of Choctaw; two daughters, Holly Leora Elizabeth George and wife Morgan of Edmond and Rylee Sierra Lucas of Choctaw; two brothers, John Wayne Lucas of Illinois and Eddie Lucas of Missouri; two step-brothers, Dustin and Cody Powers of Oklahoma; step-sister, Kristen Powers of Oklahoma and 7 grandchildren.
All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.
