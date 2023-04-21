Kenneth Eugene Lucas, Jr. was born May 21, 1966 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Kenneth Eugene Lucas and Betty Jo (Mack) Powers. He passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Okemah, Oklahoma at the age of 56.

Kenneth Eugene Lucas grew up in Oklahoma City. He worked as a mechanic enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching action movies, country music and loved making breakfast for his kids.

He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Eugene Lucas, Sr., his step-father, Marvin Powers and one brother, Bobby Lucas.

Survivors include his mother, Betty Jo Powers of Enid, Oklahoma; three sons, Gerald Tyler Blake Lucas of Edmond, Zechariah Lucas of Coyle, Oklahoma and Weston Garroutte of Choctaw; two daughters, Holly Leora Elizabeth George and wife Morgan of Edmond and Rylee Sierra Lucas of Choctaw; two brothers, John Wayne Lucas of Illinois and Eddie Lucas of Missouri; two step-brothers, Dustin and Cody Powers of Oklahoma; step-sister, Kristen Powers of Oklahoma and 7 grandchildren.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.