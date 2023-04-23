For Immediate Release For more information, contact Pete Muller at (803) 637-7698 or pmuller@nwtf.net (NWTF Oklahoma State Chapter President Lynn Hagerman (left) and Rep. Anthony Moore.) Oklahoma Presents NWTF Citation of Recognition EDGEFIELD, S.C.—Oklahoma House Rep. Anthony Moore commended the NWTF for 50 years of mission delivery by issuing an official Oklahoma citation of recognition. “We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Rep. Moore for our work conserving the wild turkey and preserving our hunting heritage,” said Lynn Hagerman, NWTF Oklahoma State Chapter president. “Whether it is critical wild turkey research, habitat enhancements, introducing new people to hunting or making hunting more accessible, the NWTF’s mission delivery is highly active in Oklahoma, and we are honored that our elected officials recognize that and are helping us celebrate our 50th anniversary.” The citation, in part, reads: “…WHEREAS, the National Wild Turkey Federation, Inc. and its members and chapters have been at the vanguard of reversing declining hunting participation through nationwide investment in hunter recruitment, retention, and reactivation efforts and partnerships with states to develop opportunities to engage people from all walks of life in the outdoors tradition. Since 2012, the federation has recruited and reactivated more than 1.5 million hunters; and WHEREAS, the National Wild Turkey Federation, Inc. and its members and chapters have invested more than half a billion dollars to conserve or enhance more than 22 million acres of critical wildlife habitat, forests, and grasslands across public and private lands since 1985. They have invested more than $8.5 million in research throughout North America to ensure healthy wild turkey populations into the future; and… WHEREAS, the Oklahoma House of Representatives, acting on behalf of the citizens of this great state, wishes to recognize and celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Wild Turkey Federation and salute the organization as well as its chapters and members from across the United States for their tremendous efforts to further scientific state-led wildlife management and the conservation of America’s wild turkey and its habitat.” For 2023, the NWTF Oklahoma State Chapter allocated $113,234 to the NWTF mission for 2023, which will be matched with more than $3.3 million in partner funds. Projects for 2023 include wild turkey research, habitat enhancement projects, outreach and education event and more. View all the great work happening in Oklahoma in 2023. The NWTF policy team and its volunteer leadership are working with state legislatures across the country to pass similar measures this year that enshrine the NWTF’s legacy and mission delivery into state law. Learn more about the NWTF’s policy and advocacy work. About the National Wild Turkey Federation Since 1973, the National Wild Turkey Federation has invested over half a billion dollars into wildlife conservation and has conserved or enhanced over 22 million acres of critical wildlife habitat. The organization continues to drive wildlife conservation, forest resiliency and robust recreational opportunities throughout the U.S. by working across boundaries on a landscape scale. 2023 is the NWTF’s 50th anniversary and an opportunity to propel the organization’s mission into the future while honoring its rich history. For its 50th anniversary, the NWTF has set six ambitious goals: positively impact 1 million acres of wildlife habitat; raise $500,000 for wild turkey research; increase membership to 250,000 members; dedicate $1 million to education and outreach programs; raise $5 million to invest in technology and NWTF’s people; and raise $5 million to build toward a $50 million endowment for the future. Learn how you can help us reach these lofty goals.