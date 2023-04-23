Okmulgee recognized for Main Street Award. $55 million in investments

Oklahoma Main Street Center Announces Reinvestment Milestones, New Programs

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Main Street Center hosted programs from across the state Tuesday, April 4, for Main Street Day at the Capitol and announced reinvestment milestones and new programs. The Oklahoma Main Street Center, a division of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, spearheads this annual event to showcase local downtowns and historic commercial districts.



“It was a wonderful day that allowed Main Street programs from across the state to showcase upcoming events and each of their local economic revitalization efforts,” said Buffy Hughes, Oklahoma State Main Street Director. “Main Street is a volunteer-driven program that requires a dedicated core of local people willing to make a change in their historic commercial districts. We are continually grateful and proud of their willingness to work hard make these programs thrive and grow.”

During the program, the Oklahoma Main Street Center recognized local program reinvestment milestones and announced the newest additions to the program. Local private reinvestment milestones announcements included: Main Street Altus – $20 million

Ardmore Main Street Authority – $60 million

Okmulgee Main Street – $55 million

Main Street of Perry – $15 million

Pryor Main Street – $5 million

Sapulpa Main Street – $40 million

Stockyards City Main Street – $25 million

Tahlequah Main Street – $30 million

Tulsa Global District – $5 million

Tulsa Route 66 Main Street – $425 million In 2022, the Oklahoma Main Street Center added a new level to the tiered program. There are now three ways to join the statewide program: network, associate and fully designated. Programs added since April of 2022 include:

Bixby (network level)

Canute (network level)

Claremore (associate level)

Cleveland (associate level)

Collinsville (network level)

East End, Oklahoma City (network level)

Hydro (network level)

Medicine Park (network level)

Miami (associate level)

Okeene (network level)

Pawnee (network level)

Skiatook (network level) Since 1985, hardworking, local programs and their cities, along with the businesses and volunteers in their historic commercial districts, have generated more than $2.17 billion in total public and private reinvestment, created more than 21,000 new jobs and helped in the development of more than 8,800 new or expanded small businesses across the state.

For more information about Main Street Day at the Capitol, or to learn more about the Oklahoma Main Street Program, please call (405) 815-6552 or visit www.OKcommerce.gov/mainstreet.

