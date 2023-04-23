Sen. Hicks honored by Oklahoma State Medical Association

OKLAHOMA CITY –Oklahoma State Medical Association (OSMA) has honored Sen. Carri Hicks for her political leadership, support of physicians, and efforts to improve public health throughout the state. Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, has received the 2023 Ed Brandt. Jr., MD, Outstanding Elected Official Award. Hicks was recognized during the 117th OSMA Presidential Inauguration Dinner and Awards Ceremony held this past Friday in Tulsa.

“Oklahoma’s physicians are on the frontline as we work to improve health outcomes,” Hicks said. “Whether we are attempting to address Oklahoma’s high diabetes rates, improve prenatal and obstetrical care or other critical health issues, our physicians are this state’s allies in these efforts, and I am proud to recognize that role and champion legislation that supports their mission.”

Hicks, co-chair of the Legislative Diabetes Caucus, has written numerous bills addressing public health concerns since first coming to the Senate. In 2019, her first session in the Legislature, she passed a bill that was signed into law ensuring citizens can get emergency refills on life-saving prescriptions. Among the bills she authored this session was Senate Bill 147, which allows schools to stock Glucagon for students experiencing hypoglycemic episodes. The full Senate unanimously passed the measure and it now awaits consideration by the full House of Representatives.

“The OSMA’s members have devoted their lives to the study and practice of medicine. Physicians endured unbelievable challenges during the pandemic as they faced an unprecedented public health crisis,” Hicks said. “Our doctors and other health care professionals are true heroes, and I am both humbled and honored to receive this award from OSMA.”