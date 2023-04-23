SSC Taking Applications for Engineering Camp

Applications are now open for Seminole State College’s Peek into Engineering Summer Camp. The residential camp is open to high school students enrolled in 9 through 12 grade in the fall of 2023. Students will spend July 23-July 28 on SSC’s campus, learning how to build underwater remote-operated vehicles.

The camp is offered for free to students through a grant from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. Space is limited, so applying early is encouraged.

“I would recommend this camp for high school students that might be interested in learning more about engineering and what engineers do. This camp doesn’t require prior knowledge of electronics. It’s a summer camp for students that are undecided about what they might want to study in college to pursue a career in engineering or a related field,” camp organizer and SSC Professor of Mathematics Jarrod Tollett said.

Throughout the camp, students will hear from guest speakers who work in engineering as well as stakeholders in college courses related to the field. They will also visit either the University of Oklahoma or Oklahoma State University. The schedule of events will be finalized in the coming weeks. While at the camp, students will reside in either the Seminole Nation Residential Learning Center or the Roesler Residential Learning Center, the student housing buildings located on SSC’s campus.

To apply for the summer camp, visit sscok.edu and select the Sponsored/Grant Programs tab. Applications can be found under Peek into Engineering Summer Academy.