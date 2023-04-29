Drummond, PSO reach settlement agreement in wind, solar power plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (April 27, 2023) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond and several parties representing customer interests have entered into a joint stipulation and settlement agreement with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) regarding its pending application for approval of six capacity projects. The settlement paves the way for a decrease in PSO customer rates beginning in 2026.

The project is projected to add an average amount of $1.95 per month for PSO customers for a few months in 2025. By 2026, due to the production tax credits and reductions in fuel usage, the project is expected to reduce the average customer’s bill by $2.58 per month. This will result in a net rate decrease of $0.64 for the average utility customer in 2026.

If approved by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, the settlement agreement would authorize PSO to move forward with plans to add three solar farms and three wind farms that will provide 995 megawatts of power production capacity in exchange for significant protections for PSO’s customers. The six projects have a combined projected cost of $2.5 billion.

“With a project of this magnitude, it was imperative to put in place customer protections to safeguard Oklahoma ratepayers,” Drummond said. “I am pleased that this settlement will result in more capacity in times of need, at cheaper rates for PSO customers. I am thankful for the hard work and dedication of my office’s utility regulation unit leader, Deputy Attorney General Chase Snodgrass, who worked in good faith with PSO representatives to achieve the best possible outcome for Oklahoma families and businesses.”

Drummond said the Attorney General’s Office advocates each day for affordable utility rates for public utility customers. As a result, the latest settlement agreement includes extensive protections for ratepayers.

Customer protection measures outlined in the settlement include: