OMRF accepting applications for Teen Leaders program

Now in its 11th year, the program is open to high school students entering sophomore, junior and senior years. OMRF’s Teen Leaders program provides group activities, panel discussions with foundation scientists and state civic leaders, and new in 2023, more time in the foundation’s labs.

Students leave with the leadership skills and tools to be change-makers in their communities. They also learn how to become advocates for medical research and improving human health.

“Nearly 400 of Oklahoma’s young leaders have passed through our doors as Teen Leaders,” said OMRF Development Director Caroline Allen, who coordinates the program. “In response to their feedback, we’ve updated the sessions to include more time with our scientists. We hope that with even more access to real-world research, they’ll be inspired to become greater advocates for medical research.”

Selected students also learn the fundamentals of nonprofit fundraising and development, board structure, networking and creating impactful social media content. Teens also work together on a special event to cap off program activities each spring.

Group sessions will begin in September and continue through the 2023-24 school year, generally on the second Tuesday of each month. Applicants must demonstrate good academic standing and attend school in Oklahoma. There is no cost to participate.