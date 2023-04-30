Department of Corrections looking for walk away prisoner

Notification of walkaway:

Kevin Shelman – ODOC #690471

MCALESTER, OKLA. – Kevin Shelman (DOC 690471), an inmate at Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester, Okla., unlawfully walked away sometime around 2:30 p.m. on April 30.

Inmate Shelman, 50, is serving two 15-year sentences for obscene/threatening or harassing phone calls and one 10-year sentence for assault and battery on a police officer all out of Tulsa County. He is a White male with brown hair and green eyes who stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

If you see Inmate Shelman or know of his whereabouts, do NOT approach and call 911.