NOTICE:

THE REGULAR SCHEDULED

MEETING FOR THE

OKEMAH CITY COUNCIL

ON MAY 8,2023 AT 6:00 P.M.

HAS BEEN CANCELLED.

This agenda was posted in public view at the Okemah City Hall, 502 West Broadway, Okemah, Ok prior to 6:00

p.m.on May 5″, 2023.

Relena Haddox, City Clerk