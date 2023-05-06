U.S. Supreme Court grants stay of execution for Richard Glossip

Below is the court order

FRIDAY, MAY 5, 2023

ORDER IN PENDING CASE

GLOSSIP, RICHARD E. V. OKLAHOMA

The application for stay of execution of sentence of death

presented to Justice Kavanaugh and by him referred to the Court

is granted pending the disposition of the petitions for writs of

certiorari, Nos. 22-6500 and 22-7466. Should both petitions for

writs of certiorari be denied, this stay shall terminate

automatically. In the event either petition for a writ of

certiorari is granted, the stay shall terminate upon the issuance

of the mandate of this Court.

Justice Gorsuch took no part in the consideration or

decision of this application.