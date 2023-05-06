| logout
U.S. Supreme Court grants stay of execution for Richard Glossip
Below is the court order
FRIDAY, MAY 5, 2023
ORDER IN PENDING CASE
GLOSSIP, RICHARD E. V. OKLAHOMA
The application for stay of execution of sentence of death
presented to Justice Kavanaugh and by him referred to the Court
is granted pending the disposition of the petitions for writs of
certiorari, Nos. 22-6500 and 22-7466. Should both petitions for
writs of certiorari be denied, this stay shall terminate
automatically. In the event either petition for a writ of
certiorari is granted, the stay shall terminate upon the issuance
of the mandate of this Court.
Justice Gorsuch took no part in the consideration or
decision of this application.