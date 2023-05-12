Bill J. McClain of Newcastle, Oklahoma, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the age of 92. Bill was born in Dallas, Texas, on February 8, 1931, the son of Henry Washington McClain and Flonnie Mae (Slatter) McClain.

Bill attended Okemah High School in Okemah, Oklahoma. After high school, Bill heard his country’s call and joined the United States National Guard. After briefly serving in the National Guard, he enlisted in the United States Army, and later, the United States Air Force, proudly serving his country during the Korean conflict. During his time in the military, Bill received several awards and accolades for his bravery, including the Silver Star, two Bronze Stars, and the Purple Heart medal. As a proud patriot, one of the great highlights of Bill’s life was the Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C. with his son-in-law, Mike. During this trip of a lifetime, Bill was honored for his military service and taken to visit many of the military monuments, memorials, and landmarks.

Bill started his career managing full-service gas stations in the late 50s and early 60s. In 1965, Bill shifted his focus professionally, beginning his career with Tinker Air Force Base in Civil Service. He retired from Tinker after 18 years of dedicated service. After his retirement, Bill enjoyed golfing, bowling, and fishing. He especially loved spending time at Lake Eufaula, and even worked part-time at the gate shacks there. Bill was always an incredibly hard worker who stopped at nothing to provide for his family.

Known to be opinionated and often highly critical, Bill was said to have “ruled with an iron fist”. Despite this strict, “my way, or the highway” mentality, Bill was a deeply good man. He had a heart of gold and would help absolutely anyone who needed it. He enjoyed writing poetry, playing his guitar, watching old westerns on TV (especially those featuring Ronald Reagan), and watching wrestling and tractor pulls with Mike and Michael. He was an avid Oklahoma State Cowboys fan, and he enjoyed watching OKC Thunder basketball as well. Above all, he was a family man who loved nothing more than time spent with those he loved, and Bill especially treasured the time he spent with his grandchildren, all of whom he absolutely adored. Bill lived his life with dignity and honor. His genuine personality and bravery were inspirational to many, and Bill will be very dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Flonnie McClain, a sister, Lois, his wife of 54 years, Dorothy Jo McClain, one son, Billy Wayne McClain, and a son-in-law, Mike.

Left to cherish his memory are three daughters, Nancy Baker of Newcastle, OK, Sandra Groves and husband Sam of Piedmont, OK, and Norma Anderson and husband John of Louisville, KY; six grandchildren, Cheryl Corlee and husband Chris of Yukon, OK, Michael Baker and wife Elizabeth of Mustang, OK, Brian Groves and wife Eliza of Edmond, OK, Christy Burdine and husband Qunnen of Oklahoma City, OK, Erica Jones and husband Justin of Honolulu, HI, and Kimberly Fievet of Louisville, KY. Bill is also survived by fifteen great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Roger Dyer, Doug Dyer, Max Henry, Josh Henry, Mark Dennis, and Joey Bishop.