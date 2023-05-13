National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum announces

32nd Annual Chuck Wagon Festival

The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum will host its 32nd Annual Chuck Wagon Festival, a celebration of Western and Native American history, art and cuisine for all ages, May 27 – 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival offers Chuck Wagon and Native American food samples, as well as live musical entertainment from Oklahoma Opry, family-friendly activities and the chance to explore the Museum – both indoors and outdoors.

“We have the privilege of sharing the stories of the American West every day here at The Cowboy, but Chuck Wagon Festival is special,” said Pat Fitzgerald, Museum President and CEO. “It’s a chance to experience a taste of the West at what’s become a can’t-miss Memorial Day weekend tradition for so many families.”

Chuck Wagon cooks, several of whom are long-time festival participants, will travel from around Oklahoma and surrounding states to provide guests with a taste of traditional cowboy cooking, and Native American cooking demonstrations will give guests the chance to learn more about the history and traditions of Native foods. In addition to food, the festival will include a petting zoo, artist demonstrations, Western reenactors, leather stamping, archery, face painting, ropemaking, flint knapping demonstration, craft stations, Western dancing and more. This year’s festivities will also feature a Seminole and Cherokee Fur Trader Camp with re-enactors in period 1700s-era clothing and a dugout canoe demonstration, both returning for the second year.

John R. Erickson, author of the popular “Hank the Cowdog” children’s book series, will also be on hand for a talk and book signing on Saturday, May 27.

Admission is $20 per person at the door, $15 in advance and free for Museum members and children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased in advance at nationalcowboymuseum.org/chuckwagon.

Family memberships for the Museum start at $100 for a family of four. Families may purchase a Membership and enjoy the festival for free. Foster families can attend for free thanks to the Arnall Family Foundation. All crafts and activities are free with admission, except food from The Museum Grill and souvenirs from Persimmon Hill.

The Dogwood Foundation returns as the presenting sponsor for the event. Other event sponsors include Ben E. Keith Foods, Kings Worldwide Transportation, P&K Equipment, Schwab Meat Co. and Shawnee Milling Company.