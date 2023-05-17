Trailers of Water are being unloaded at Okemah City Hall By Editor | May 17, 2023 | 0 Jim Bill will start giving out water sometime between 4 -4:30 City Employees continue to work on the issue. According to Mayor Ron Gott, the issue is moving toward resolution Posted in Featured Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Boil water before drinking it–Boil order issued for Okemah May 17, 2023 | No Comments » APPREHENDED : Notification of walkaway from Department of Corrections May 14, 2023 | No Comments » Senate and House Democrats call for transparent budget process May 13, 2023 | No Comments » Nursing Homes and Facilities for People with Intellectual Disabilities Face Steep Funding Cuts as Public Health Emergency Expires May 13, 2023 | No Comments » Anticipated Inclement Weather Impacts OU’s Commencement Ceremony May 12, 2023 | No Comments »