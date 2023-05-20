City of Okemah receives CLEAR WATER REPORT. No need to boil By Editor | May 20, 2023 | 0 Water is good!! No need to boil. The test came back and we are in great shape! Thanks so much for everyone’s understanding, we appreciate it very much! Posted in Featured Stories Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Randy Norman to be inducted into Okemah Hall of Fame May 20, 2023 | No Comments » Oklahoma Department of Corrections implements statewide lockdown May 20, 2023 | No Comments » Trailers of Water are being unloaded at Okemah City Hall May 17, 2023 | No Comments » Boil water before drinking it–Boil order issued for Okemah May 17, 2023 | No Comments » APPREHENDED : Notification of walkaway from Department of Corrections May 14, 2023 | No Comments »