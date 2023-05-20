Okfuskee County Oklahoma Home and Community Education Celebrated OHCE Week

Whether they are raising scholarship money for 4-H youth, beautifying their communities, sewing cloth face masks during the pandemic, or conducting/helping with food insecurity projects, Okfuskee County members of Oklahoma State University Extension’s group, Oklahoma Home and Community Education, continue to make a difference every day.

Committed to making a difference, the state organization, established in 1935, celebrated their service to Oklahoma May 7 – 13 during Oklahoma Home and Community Education Week.

Several Okfuskee County OHCE members met with Okfuskee County Commissioners on May 8 for the signing of a proclamation designating May 7 – 13, 2023 as OHCE Week in Okfuskee County.

With about 2,700 members statewide, group members work together to strengthen individuals, families and communities through education, leadership and action. Through the group’s relationship with Oklahoma State University Extension, OHCE presents research-based information to its members.

When asked why she loves to work with the county’s Oklahoma Home and Community Education organization, Okfuskee County OHCE President Henrietta Hicks stated, “she loves to work with OHCE because the organization brings back memories of her school days of being in 4-H and under the leadership of aunts who were leaders in 4-H and educators in home economics at Boley High School.” Hicks loves the “fellowship which this organization brings to the people in the county, especially the uniqueness each local group brings to county meetings, when they gather together to share ideas. The OHCE organization encourages the youth and adults to explore all avenues and experiences of survival in today’s economy and this is something that we can share with our youth.” Hicks further commented “Most of all, I love the friendships I have gained across the county and district, which have become everlasting.”

For more information about the Okfuskee County Oklahoma Home and Community Education (OHCE) organization, contact the Okfuskee County OSU Extension Center at 918-623-0641 or stop by the Extension Office at 1201 E. Columbia, Okemah.