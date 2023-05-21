Immediate Release: May 18, 2023 Sallisaw police officers recognized in Senate for heroism and preventing tragedy OKLAHOMA CITY – Captain John Weber and Officer Wesley McGuirt of the Sallisaw Police Department were recognized on the Senate floor Wednesday for their recent heroism. The Honorable Governor Kevin Stitt presented the officers with a governor’s commendation for their response to a high-speed pursuit that left the highway and endangered the lives of local citizens attending the Diamond Daze Festival in Sallisaw. The officers were also presented a citation by Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, Sen. Tom Woods, R-Westville, and Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Sallisaw. “These professionals did something so extraordinary that warranted so much more than a citation from their legislators. We are grateful for Governor Stitt’s unwavering commitment to law enforcement and help in recognizing these heroes. We cannot thank them enough for their response and heroism on that day, and every day,” Hamilton said. Captain Weber and Officer McGuirt were notified of a pursuit that put many lives, including children, in danger. Their patrol vehicle was tactfully used to end the pursuit and prevent a tragedy. “We are very blessed to have outstanding law enforcement officers across the state that answer the call and put their lives on the line to protect and defend their fellow citizens,” Hamilton said. “I’m especially thankful for the heroism of Captain Weber and Officer McGuirt. They exemplify the Oklahoma Standard and are a blessing to our community and state.” -END- For more information, contact: Sen. Warren Hamilton at 405-521-5604, or email Warren.Hamilton@oksenate.gov. Cutline: Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, recognizes Sallisaw Police Department Captain John Weber and Officer Wesley McGuirt for their recent heroism. They were joined on the Senate floor by Secretary of Public Safety Tricia Everest, Sallisaw Chief of Police Terry Franklin, Gov. Kevin Stitt and Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Sallisaw.