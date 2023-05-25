Theresa Marie Cook

A graveside service for Theresa Marie Cook will be Saturday, June 3, 2023, 2:00 PM, at Welty Cemetery, Welty, Oklahoma.

Theresa Marie (Wright) Cook was born July 4,1949 in Dublin, Texas to James R. Wright and Marie (Sikes) Wright. She passed away Thursday April 27, 2023 in Fort Worth, Texas at the age of 73.

Theresa was a resident of Fort Worth, Texas. She graduated 1968 from nursing school in Stephenville, Texas and enjoyed working private home healthcare. Theresa was a loving mother, sister, and aunt. She always loved being around her family and making new friends. Theresa is finally at her beautiful home in heaven.

Preceded in death by her parents James R. and Marie (Sikes) Wright.

Survivors include her three children, Melinda (Cook) Craver and husband Tommy of San Augustine, Texas; Steven R. Cook of Pampa, Texas and Thomas (Tommy) Cook and wife Sheri of White Settlement, Texas; two sisters , Pat L. (Wright) Frank of Fort Worth, Texas and Nita K. (Wright) Watts and husband Carson of Welty, Oklahoma: twelve grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, two nieces, two nephews and extended family.

Honorary pallbearers are Michael Kelly, Monty Mayes, Matt Jenkins and Carson Watts.

All arrangements will be handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma. Officiating the service will be Bro. John Tidwell.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.